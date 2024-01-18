(Bloomberg) -- Peterson Institute President Adam Posen warned that the “peace dividend” that emerged in the early 1990s is in reverse as countries are forced to ramp up defense spending again.

Posen said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday that 2024 elections in several countries, including the US, UK and India, will also keep up the pressure on stretched public finances.

Western countries were able to reduce defense spending following the end of the Cold War, a so-called “peace dividend” for the public finances. However, the flare-up of geopolitical tensions across the world, most notably Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and in the Middle East, is prompting finance ministers to boost military spending.

“We’re kind of running the peace dividend of the early 90s in reverse,” Posen, who was also a Bank of England rate-setter, said in the interview at the World Economic Summit in Davos, Switzerland.

“The next 12 months are basically shot because of the number of elections we have around the world, as well as the pressing green needs, pressing defense needs,” he said.

Lower defense spending has allowed for more spending on other priorities in many countries, such as healthcare. The need to boost defense spending comes at a time when debt has been lifted by the pandemic and the energy price surge.

“It’s more do we deal with the fact that likely for the next four or five years, none of the high income economies are going be raising taxes,” Posen said. “But they’re gonna be sustaining increased defense spending, sustaining increased green investment, possibly sustaining some not so great industrial policies.”

