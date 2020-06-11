(Bloomberg) -- A protester who attended a Black Lives Matter rally in Melbourne, Australia, last weekend has tested positive for the coronavirus, raising concerns that global protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death may contribute to a second wave of virus spread. Some National Guard members in Washington D.C. had earlier tested positive after responding to protests there. The mayor of Los Angeles urged protesters in his city to consider self-quarantining for 14 days.

Nascar banned the Confederate flag from its races and properties, distancing itself from what for many is a symbol of slavery and racism after decades on display at stock-car events. Statues to famous men with infamous racial histories continue to fall, the latest in Minnesota and Virginia. U.S. Soccer ended its ban on kneeling during the national anthem.

The antebellum epic film “Gone With the Wind” may come back to HBO Max, prefaced by comments from an African American studies scholar. And as questions emerge over the generally positive portrayal of policing in TV shows like “Law & Order,” President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump jumped in the fray. “Now the left wants to cancel ‘Paw Patrol,’” he wrote on Twitter in defense of a kids TV show’s animated police pooch. “These people are truly insane.”

President Trump urged Seattle to crack down harder on protesters he labeled “domestic terrorists,” adding “if you don’t do it, I will.” Meanwhile in Minneapolis, one of the four officers charged in the death of George Floyd posted bail and left jail. The others remain in custody.

Key developments:

Black Lives Matter Rally Protester Tests Positive in Australia

U.S. Soccer Repeals Ban on Kneeling During National Anthem

Nascar Bans Confederate Flag in New Era for Racing Circuit

Amazon Bars Use of Facial-Recognition Technology by Police

Minneapolis Police Chief Takes on Union, Promises Reform

Here’s the latest from QuickTake:

Protesters have torn down multiple statues of Christopher Columbus

Floyd’s death also has triggered the toppling of statues in Belgium and the U.K. and demands to remove others.

The Trump administration is hewing toward a law-and-order position.

And as companies around the world reconsider how their business practices square with messages of racial inclusion, Sephora says it’ll dedicate 15% of its shelf space to black-owned brands.

