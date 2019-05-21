(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump is considering visiting an ethanol refinery in Iowa later this month, according to people familiar with the matter, a signal that he intends to permit the year-round sale of high-ethanol gasoline sought by corn farmers in the state.

Iowa Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, as well as Governor Kim Reynolds, have been invited, according to four people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named discussing the private deliberations.

Last fall, Trump visited Iowa and delivered a victory to corn farmers and biofuel producers when he said he signed a memo telling the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to lift summertime fueling restrictions on E15 gasoline, which contains 15% ethanol. The corn-based fuel currently accounts for 10% of U.S. gasoline consumption and higher blends are restricted during the summer months in some areas.

Since then, agricultural groups have been pressing EPA to meet the June 1 deadline when the higher blends are restricted. Midwestern farmers, who helped propel Trump to the White House, have suffered a loss of sales due to Trump’s trade war with China that has resulted in tariffs on American agricultural products.

The move to allow year-round E15 is opposed by oil refineries.

