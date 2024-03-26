(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market corporate debt is poised to see a comeback as default risks fade and markets grow more confident about a soft landing, according to Muzinich & Co.

Warren Hyland, a portfolio manager who helps oversee $3.6 billion of emerging-market assets, says the cycle of corporate defaults and downgrades in developing nations has peaked. That could help drive a pickup in inflows for sovereign and corporate debt portfolios for the asset class.

“It’s almost like you’re entering into a market after the crash has happened,” Hyland said in an interview. “Anything that realistically could default has defaulted. And anything that was going to be downgraded has been downgraded.”

The cycle in developed economies, however, is 12 to 18 months behind, he added. Hyland’s $880-million Emerging Markets Short Duration Fund beat nine out of 10 competitors in the past five years.

Global EM debt funds have recorded $8.3 billion of outflows this year, compared with $15 billion during the prior three months, according to EPFR data compiled by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Last year, the asset class saw outflows of $34 billion in total.

Corporates in emerging markets have so far defaulted on $8.2 billion of debt in 2024. This compares with $15 billion during the same period in 2023 and $10 billion for 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Read More: Default Risk Fades in Emerging Markets as Riskiest Bonds Soar

The universe of emerging market corporate debt will likely shrink this year as companies, particularly those in Asia — where borrowing costs are low, compared to other regions — opt for domestic funding sources while interest rates in the US and Europe remain high.

“We’ve seen that downdraft where onshore funding has replaced the offshore funding to a large extent,” said Hyland, who has 20 years in experience in corporate credit and also manages Muzinich’s Asian credit strategy.

In Latin America, the decrease in overall supply of dollar- or euro-denominated bonds maybe be driven by better liquidity in the banking system and elevated commodity prices, which reduces the need for external funding, he said.

Read More: Corporate Bonds Are The Safest They’ve Been in Almost a Decade

Attractive opportunities lie in sovereigns that have similar trade composition — imports and exports of commodities — but don’t trade much with Russia and Ukraine, according to Hyland. Those include Colombia, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The firm until recently had been boosting its exposure to India, but has reversed the move due to “solid” valuations in China. “If there’s one area in the world where we can find good value still on the credit basis, it’s in China,” said Hyland.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.