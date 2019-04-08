(Bloomberg) -- Packaged-food company Post Holdings Inc. said it has submitted a confidential draft registration for an initial public offering of its active nutrition business as it looks to raise money from a division that’s growing. The number of shares of stock and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Key Insights

The news shouldn’t come as a surprise. The company said in November it was planning to move ahead with an IPO for the division that sells PowerBar and other high-protein brands. It said at the time that the IPO would represent about 20 percent of the ownership of the new company, though it didn’t give more information on Monday.

The unit markets and distributes ready-to-drink protein shakes and other athlete-focused products like powders, nutrition bars and supplements. That’s a fast-growing category as changing U.S. consumers increasingly embrace keto diets and lower-carb food choices, triggering rapid growth in an otherwise laggard packaged-food sector.

For the year ended Sept. 30, the active nutrition business had net income of $101.2 million on net sales of $827.5 million. The company already said that Darcy Horn Davenport, president of the unit, will be CEO of the new public company.

Market Reaction

Post shares were little changed in early trading on Monday, rising less than 1 percent.

The company didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

