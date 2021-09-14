(Bloomberg) -- Economic growth is moderating at above trend levels in the world’s leading economies, the OECD said, indicating the strength of a pick-up from lockdown measures may be starting to fade. For the U.S. and Japan, the organization’s Composite Leading Indicators, which tend to precede economic turning points by about six months to nine months, now point to stable growth. The OECD warned that persistent uncertainty surrounding the Covid pandemic means its measures fluctuate more than normal and should be regarded as an indicator of signals rather than actual growth.

