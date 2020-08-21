(Bloomberg) -- Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, under pressure from Democrats and some Republicans, will be asked Friday to justify Postal Service cutbacks before an election in which mailed ballots are expected to reach record numbers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

DeJoy, who Tuesday paused several operational changes at the post office, including reduced operating hours and a curb on overtime, also is likely to be questioned closely about post office finances at a hearing of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

The U.S. Postal Service is at the center of political clash between Democrats and President Donald Trump over voting and the integrity of the November election. It’s also become entangled in the stalled negotiations over a new virus relief bill in Congress.

Republicans have been mounting a defense of the post office and of DeJoy, dismissing Democratic alarm over Postal Service operations and the possible effect on the November vote that will decide control of the White House and both chambers of Congress.

DeJoy “has already been subjected to character assassination as Democrats have put him in the cross hairs of another hyperbolic false narrative perpetrated to gain political advantage,” Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, will say on Friday, according to prepared remarks.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed concerns about the Postal Service not being able to handle an increased volume of mail due to the election in comments in Paducah, Kentucky, on Thursday.

“The post office is not in trouble,” McConnell said. “We’re going to make sure that they are able to deliver our ballots on time.”

The House Oversight Committee is scheduled to question DeJoy on Monday. Postal Service Board of Governors Chairman Robert Duncan is to join DeJoy at that hearing.

The Democratic-controlled House is set to vote Saturday on legislation to bar the post office from making any changes to its operations amid the coronavirus pandemic. The bill also would give the agency $25 billion in additional financing. McConnell has indicated that there were no plans to take up the legislation in the Senate, where Republicans hold the majority.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was among the Democrats who said they weren’t satisfied with DeJoy’s announcement that he would suspend “longstanding operational initiatives” until after the election.

She called the decision “wholly insufficient” and said that in a conversation with her DeJoy “frankly admitted that he had no intention” of replacing sorting machines and mailboxes or allowing “adequate overtime, which is critical for the timely delivery of mail.”

DeJoy may also get questions about statements by former Postal Service Board of Governors Vice Chairman David C. Williams that Trump sought to turn the Postal Service into a “political tool” that could be used to punish Amazon.com Inc., whose chairman, Jeff Bezos, owns the Washington Post. Trump has been critical of the news organization’s coverage of him. Amazon uses the Postal Service to complete what’s known as the “last mile” of delivery.

Williams told an informal hearing organized by the Congressional Progressive Caucus that he resigned his post “when it became clear to me that the administration was politicizing the Postal Service.”

Republicans have argued that the changes sought by DeJoy were part of a years-long overhaul amid declining use of the mail and that Democrats were trying to make the issue political.

The changes are “sensible reforms designed to get the American people their mail on time and get the USPS on a sustainable fiscal path,” the office of Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the second-ranking House Republican said in a statement.

Brian Morgenstern, a White House spokesman, accused Pelosi and Democrats of “manufacturing a crisis.”

“The USPS has been losing billions of dollars for more than a decade and is projected to lose tens of billions more in the next decade,” Morgenstern said in a statement on Thursday night. “President Trump has established a Postal Reform task force to make recommendations for improving the financial future of the USPS. He has also encouraged the Post Office to raise its package delivery prices to ensure that the USPS will be more solvent in the future, and to protect the jobs of hardworking American postal workers.”

DeJoy was selected in May by the Postal Service Board of Governors, which is controlled by Trump appointees, and took over in June. He is a major Republican donor who once played host to Trump at his North Carolina home. He served as national finance chair for the Republican National Convention, which was scheduled to be held in his home state’s biggest city, Charlotte.

Since 2009, DeJoy and his wife, Aldona Z. Wos, have given $2.6 million to Republicans, Federal Election Commission records show.

DeJoy was an executive with Connecticut-based supply chain company XPO Logistics Inc. and served on its board of directors until 2018, according to the Postal Service. Wos was nominated in February to be the U.S. ambassador to Canada.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.