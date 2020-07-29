(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Postal Service is recommending voters request mail-in ballots early. President Donald Trump risks losing his single 2016 elector in Maine. And Democratic nominee Joe Biden is OK with supporters who are mostly against Trump.

There are 97 days until the election.

Postal Service Says Ask for Ballot by Oct. 19 (6:55 a.m.)

The U.S. Postal Service is recommending voters request mail-in ballots no later than Oct. 19.

In a statement to a Fox affiliate, the Postal Service confirmed that it has been advising local elections officials to tell voters to ask for their ballots as soon as possible, but no later than 15 days before the Nov. 3 election.

Ballots are typically sent as first-class mail, which takes from two to five days.

But the Postal Service has had slower mail delivery times during the coronavirus pandemic due to staffing shortages and more package deliveries as people step up their online shopping.

With a historic surge in mail-in voting expected this November, experts warn that local elections offices may be overwhelmed by a flood of late requests.

Trump Risks Losing a Single Elector in Maine

Trump lost Maine in the 2016 presidential election, but he picked up a single elector thanks to a quirk in state law.

He may find it harder to repeat that in 2020, according to a new poll.

Of its four electors, the northeastern state awards two to the candidate who won the entire state and one each to the winners of its two districts for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Trump won the state’s overwhelmingly rural Second Congressional District by more than 10 percentage points, the first time the state had split its Electoral College vote since it switched to the system in 1972.

But a Colby College poll of registered voters taken July 18-24 found his lead over Biden is just three points in the Second district.

Biden Is OK With Supporters Who Are Mostly Against Trump

Two-thirds of Biden supporters said their vote is more against Trump, rather than for Biden, according to a recent Pew poll.

Asked about that Tuesday, Biden was OK with it.

“Look, I am running because Trump is the president, and I think our democracy is at stake,” he said. “And what seems to be the case is that many Americans -- those who don’t like me and those who do -- view me as the antithesis of Trump, and I believe that I am.”

That same Pew survey showed three-fourths of Trump supporters said they were voting for Trump, while only one-fourth were voting against Biden.

That’s a different dynamic than 2016, when a Quinnipiac University Poll showed two-thirds of Trump voters said they were voting more against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, while slightly more than half of Clinton voters said they were voting against Trump.

