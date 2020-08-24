(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was confronted Monday with internal Postal Service data showing a drop in service levels in July, shortly after he took over management of the agency, as Democrats press him to reverse cutbacks ahead of the November presidential election.

“This document shows that these delays are not a myth or conspiracy theory, as some of my colleagues argue,” House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said at the start of a hearing on the post office. “These steep declines did not start in April or May with the coronavirus crisis, but in July when Mr. DeJoy came on board and began making his changes.”

The number of Americans using the mail to cast their ballots for the November election is expected to surge because of the pandemic, and President Donald Trump has repeatedly assailed the security of mail-in voting without providing evidence for his claims.

DeJoy’s appearance before the House panel is the second of two Capitol Hill appearances in recent days. Postal Service Board of Governors Chairman Robert Duncan is to join DeJoy in testifying at Monday’s hearing.

At a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Friday, DeJoy acknowledged that changes he has overseen to improve efficiency at the post office resulted in delays of mail and, in some cases, medication.

“We all feel bad about what the the dip in our service, the level has been,” DeJoy said Friday in response to a question from Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman, who related the story of a Vietnam veteran who was unable to get an inhaler in time.

DeJoy, a former logistics executive and Trump donor, has said he was implementing changes recommended by earlier studies of problems at the Postal Service. He denied there has been any political interference from Trump.

Representative James Comer of Kentucky, the oversight panel’s top Republican, said the Postal Service needs reform, but that will take time and and bipartisanship and not a “political stunt.”

“Democrats fabricated a conspiracy theory” about the postal service, Comer said.

Maloney said the Postal Service’s own data rebut Republican contentions that Democrats’ alarm over post office delays is unfounded. Service levels recently fell 6% to 10%, Maloney said.

She said DeJoy either thought his changes wouldn’t cause delays or he recklessly ignored warnings about doing so amid a pandemic and ahead of the election.

“Or, perhaps there is a far simpler explanation. Perhaps Mr. DeJoy is just doing exactly what President Trump said he wanted on national television -- using the blocking of funds to justify sweeping changes to hobble mail-in voting,” she said.

The House of Representatives on Saturday passed a bill aimed at rolling back some of the changes DeJoy has overseen that Democrats say could harm the ability of Americans to vote by mail.

The bill also would allocate an additional $25 billion for the Postal Service. It had limited Republican support, passing 257 to 150, with 26 GOP members voting yes.

