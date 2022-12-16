(Bloomberg) -- Cannabis producer Ianthus Capital Holdings Inc. is working with an adviser to explore a potential sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company’s deliberations follow it receiving takeover interest from peers, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Deliberations are ongoing and the company could decide to remain independent, the people said.

A representative for Ianthus didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Ianthus, with offices in Toronto and New York, owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities in the US, according to its website. Its dispensaries operate in New York under the Be. retail brand.

Its shares, traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and have fallen 63% this year, giving it a market value of C$288 million ($211 million). The company’s revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to C$51 million from C$62 million for the same period last year, while its net loss increased to almost C$30 million from about C$20 million.

The share drop compares with a 64% decline in the POTX cannabis index, with the sector deep into a bear market. Even though more US states are relaxing laws around marijuana, producers and sellers have encountered regulatory issues, including antitrust concerns related to acquisitions.

