Pot Legalization, Taxation Up for Vote in U.S. House This Week

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. House is poised to vote this week on a bill to federally decriminalize marijuana, expunge convictions and place a tax on sales as Senate Democrats craft their own version of a comprehensive measure.

The House is expected to pass the legislation, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act.

A version of the bill made it through the House in 2020, but the Senate never took it up. This time, however, Democrats hold the narrowest of Senate majorities and the party’s leader in that chamber, Chuck Schumer, plans to introduce his own legalization bill in April.

Schumer has been drafting the measure with fellow Democrats, Finance Chairman Ron Wyden of Oregon and Cory Booker of New Jersey, but its prospects are uncertain in the chamber, where a 60-vote threshold is required to pass most legislation. Opposition to legalizing marijuana has come from both parties.

Steve Daines, a Montana Republican, predicted “legalization won’t pass the Senate,” and fellow Republican Dan Sullivan of Alaska called it “a bridge too far.” Both senators, who represent states where marijuana is legal, want the Senate instead to pass the bipartisan Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, or SAFE, which would allow financial institutions to offer banking services to legal cannabis businesses without penalties from federal regulators.

Several Democrats support that bill, including Wyden and Senator Jon Tester of Montana, a moderate. But both Tester and another Democrat, Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, don’t support legalization.

Thirty-seven states have legalized marijuana for recreational or medicinal use.

The House’s MORE Act would remove marijuana from the list of scheduled substances under the Controlled Substances Act. It would also end the associated criminal penalties and establish a process to expunge convictions.

The bill seeks to help communities most affected by drug convictions with some of the proceeds from a tax on marijuana sales. And it prohibits the federal government from denying people -- including immigrants -- public benefits based on their cannabis use.

Booker said the Senate measure’s goal is also to establish what’s known as restorative justice.

“It’s been a war on people, because clearly we’ve had this dramatic difference between how some people are treated for using marijuana versus others,” he said.

Black people are over 3.6 times more likely than White people to be arrested for marijuana possession, despite comparable rates of use, according to a 2020 report by the American Civil Liberties Union. Even in states where arrest rates decreased because of legalization or decriminalization, Black people are still more likely to be arrested for possession than White people.

Marijuana arrests made up 43% of all drug arrests in 2018, according to the ACLU report. Most of those cases involved possession, the ACLU said.

According to the 2022 Jobs Report by Leafly, a cannabis information and technology company, there were more than 425,000 full-time jobs in the legal cannabis industry in January. And the industry’s sales totaled $25 billion last year.

“It is unconscionable that you could have an industry that large, employing those many people, spread out over so many states and not given the privileges and benefits that most other industries in the United States take for granted every day,” said Steven Hawkins, chief executive officer of the U.S. Cannabis Council.

Opponents of marijuana legalization argue that the drug can be harmful and addictive. Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a non-profit organization, supports marijuana decriminalization but opposes commercial legalization.

“We’d like to see those reforms be coupled with education intervention as well, and treatments if necessary, because a lot of people think marijuana addiction is not real and it is,” said Kevin Sabet, the organization’s president.

