(Bloomberg) -- Traders betting against marijuana stocks are facing massive losses after the shares surged Tuesday as the US Drug Enforcement Administration moved to reclassify the drug, potentially eliminating a major obstacle for the industry.

Short sellers with positions against the top ten cannabis company stocks wracked up $210 million in mark-to-market losses as stocks across the industry soared, according to data from S3 Partners LLC. The one-day rout wiped out all gains that the cohort had earned in April and extended year-to-date paper losses to nearly $240 million.

Cannabis industry stocks swiftly gained Tuesday on news that the DEA is poised to to reclassify marijuana to a less dangerous level of drug in a major step forward for the group. The change, if ultimately accepted by the Department of Justice, would remove hefty taxes cannabis companies currently have to pay, immediately boosting cash flow, and could pave the way for further shifts in federal law.

With the “reversal of fortune some short sellers were squeezed out of their positions,” said Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 in an email. “We should expect more squeeze related short covering over the next few days as short sellers look for better exit points to close out their positions.”

Positions against the top ten pot stocks - which span both US and Canadian listings - make up more than 90% of the dollar value of short positions, according to S3. The sharpest losses for short sellers Tuesday were from two stocks, the US tickers of Tilray Brands Inc. and Canopy Growth Corp., which soared 40% and 79% respectively.

Even with Tuesday’s gains, pot stocks are far from the highs hit years ago in the early days of the cannabis boom. And, shares of most cannabis stocks reversed gains by declining in premarket trading Wednesday, easing losses for short sellers. In the last 30 days, short interest in the sector, or the dollar amount put into the trades, has fallen by $89 million, per S3 data. That consists of $16 million in shorts buying back shares to exit their trades, and a $73 million decline in the total value of the shares shorted.

Still, many industry watchers see upside for the group with the DEA change pending and the potential for this to move the needle on other shifts, including Congress’s work on the SAFER Banking Act, which would allow financial institutions to work with cannabis companies.

“This creates an opportunity for investors who move quickly to buy the best quality cannabis operators for everybody jumps in,” said Ross Gerber, president of Gerber Kawasaki Inc.

