Pot Stocks Gain After Tilray Gets U.S. Approval to Import Medical Cannabis

(Bloomberg) -- Tilray Inc. is setting a record high -- again.

Shares rose 11 percent to $133.23 at 9:40 a.m. in New York after the British Columbia-based cannabis company received approval from the U.S. government to import medical cannabis into the country for a clinical trial. The gain pushed Tilray’s valuation above $12 billion, topping peer Canopy Growth Corp.’s market cap for the second straight day.

The news signals yet “another encouraging sign of improved government support for cannabis research,” Cowen analyst Vivien Azer writes in a note, and the increased medical applications “add another domino to future legalization in the U.S.” The move also puts Tilray in a better competitive position against peer Canopy Growth Corp., which has 39 U.S. patents and 15 clinical trials, said Azer, who rates both stocks outperform.

Shares of other cannabis-related stocks are also trading higher, with the ETFMG Alternative Harvest fund, which trades under ticker MJ, climbing 5.8 percent. Canopy Growth gained 1.9 percent, Organigram Holdings rose 6.1 percent, Cronos Group climbed 7.4 percent. Meanwhile, shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc., which Monday said it was in talks with beverage companies to develop CBD-infused beverages, were halted.

To contact the reporter on this story: Janet Freund in New York at jfreund11@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Catherine Larkin at clarkin4@bloomberg.net, Courtney Dentch

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.