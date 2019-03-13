Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, with pot stocks leading the way.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 585,24 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 16,194.67.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks opened higher as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began up 103.16 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 25,657.82. The S&P 500 opened 10.33 points higher, or 0.37 per cent, at 2,801.85. The Nasdaq Composite began up 33.53 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 7,624.56.