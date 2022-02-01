(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA has raised 5.4 billion reais ($1 billion) in Brazil’s biggest share offering this year, speeding up its plan to cut debt, people familiar with the matter said.

The world’s largest chicken exporter sold 270 million new shares at 20 reais apiece Tuesday, compared to a closing price of 21.63 reais, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. The company opted not to sell an additional allotment of up to 54 million new shares, that could also have been sold depending on demand, the people said.

BRF declined to comment.

As soon as BRF’s capital-raise plans were announced last December, analysts started wondering whether rival meat producer Marfrig Global Foods would be a potential buyer. Marfrig already owns over 30% of BRF and could exert greater influence over the company, potentially snapping up a controlling stake, according to a BTG Pactual report.

Last week, Marfrig said its board unanimously authorized the company’s participation in the offering, allowing it to purchase enough shares to not dilute its current stake.

The sale will allow BRF to accelerate its deleveraging plans. The company’s net debt-to-Ebitda ratio rose 5.5% in the third quarter from a year earlier, to around 3 times. Last December, the chicken producer said rising costs will likely delay its earnings goal by a year.

The transaction plowed ahead even as bankers predict a drop in Brazil’s share offering activity this year, as higher interest rates and election uncertainty take a toll on investor appetite. Last week, a billion-dollar offering of Braskem SA shares was pulled, with selling holders mentioning “inadequate” demand and price levels.

Citigroup Inc. led the BRF transaction, while Banco BTG Pactual SA, Banco Itau BBA, Morgan Stanley, Banco Bradesco BBI, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS BB Investment Bank, Banco Santander Brasil SA, Banco Safra SA and Bank of America Corp. also helped on the sale.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.