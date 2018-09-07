(Bloomberg) -- The pound advanced to the strongest level this month after the European Union’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said that he was open to the idea of simplifying checks on the Irish border.

Gilts fell on the remarks, which were part of a transcript released by the U.K. parliament of a meeting earlier this month. The headlines led to further cutting of shorts in the market, according to Neil Jones, head of hedge fund sales at Mizuho Bank Ltd.

The pound surged 0.7 percent to $1.3020, while the yield on 10-year gilts rose three basis points to 1.44 percent.

To contact the reporter on this story: Charlotte Ryan in London at cryan147@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ven Ram at vram1@bloomberg.net, Neil Chatterjee

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.