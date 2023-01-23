Pound Declines as Bright Start to the Week Fades Away: City Latest

Europe Real Estate’s Reckoning (12:14 p.m.)

(Bloomberg) -- For your lunchtime long read, check out Jack Sidders’s story on how a reality check is about to hit Europe's real estate market as lenders get the results of year-end appraisals.

Loans, bonds and other debt totaling about €1.9 trillion — nearly the size of the Italian economy — are secured against commercial property or extended to landlords in Europe and the UK, according to the European Banking Authority, a survey by Bayes Business School and data compiled by Bloomberg. Roughly 20% of that, or about €390 billion, will mature this year, and the looming crunch marks the first real test of regulations designed after the global financial crisis to contain real estate lending risks.

As Skardon Baker, a partner at private equity firm Apollo Global Management, noted:

“Europe is going to go through the great unwind of 10 years of easy money. The amount of distress and dislocation is off the spectrum.”

Read more: Europe Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate Reversal

Pound’s Good Morning Comes to an End (11:29 a.m.)

The pound’s good start to the week has come to an abrupt end, with the currency falling well below $1.24 and seeing even bigger losses against the euro.

Gilts have also lost their early gains, while stocks are the lone bright spot, with the FTSE 100 around the highs of the day.

European Earnings Season Picks Up Pace (11:07 a.m.)

We're getting towards the business end of earnings season in Europe now. Here's Bloomberg's Charles Capel with a guide on what you should be watching out for this week.

City of London Workers Pause Job Hunt (10:37 a.m.)

Finance workers in the City of London are putting their job hunts on hold and instead opting to wait for their bonuses to figure out their next move.

That’s according to Morgan McKinley’s Autumn London Employment Monitor, which found a 23% drop in job seekers for finance jobs in the last three months of 2022. Hakan Enver, managing director of Morgan McKinley UK, noted:

“As expected over the quarter, there has been a slowdown in those looking for work. Professionals have become more cautious and are waiting for bonuses before considering a move.”

Professionals have been looking for new jobs with higher salaries and a better work-life balance, and the study found that there was a 21% average salary change moving from one job to another in the fourth quarter.

Read more: Cautious London Finance Staff Pause Job Hunt Until Bonuses Paid

Cold Snap Forces Brits Back to Work (9:29 a.m.)

While the UK's coal plans haven't been activated, the cold weather may be having other economic consequences.

As Prejula Prem writes, freezing temperatures across the UK in recent days have about one-fifth of Brits to change their working patterns and head back to the office, according to a survey by the independent job board CV-Library.

With energy bills at record highs, almost three in five of the respondents who felt compelled to go to office did so in order to save on household heating and electricity. The remaining 44% said they were seeking social interactions after being isolated due to the cold snap.

Read More: Freezing Weather Sends Some UK Workers Back to the Office

London Rush: Sunak's Problems Mount Up (9:04 a.m.)

For more on today's biggest stories, including the latest political problems facing Rishi Sunak, check out today's London Rush below, or read the newsletter here.

UK Grid Stands Down Reserve Coal Units (8:54 a.m.)

This just in: the National Grid called off its request for three coal-fired units to get ready to generate to help ease a power squeeze on Monday evening.

That comes as the grid looks set to use the emergency measure of asking some UK households to cut energy use during a two-hour period of peak demand. Energy prices for peak times are the highest since Dec. 21 as sub-zero temperatures in London cause demand to spike.

Read more: UK Asks Consumers to Turn Down Power as London Freezes

London Real Wages Hold Up Better Against Inflation (8:38 a.m.)

While inflation-adjusted pay is falling widely in the UK, London workers are feeling less pain than most.

Residents of the capital saw their real wages adjusted for inflation slip by £9 a week compared to a year ago during the fourth quarter of 2022, research from the Centre for Economics and Business Research indicates. That compares with an average slide of £19 a week in the UK. This comes as Brits grapple with a record decline in living standards:

Karl Thompson, an economist at CEBR, noted:

“Though there are several factors at play, lower real earnings imply lower living standards and therefore often fewer resources available to lead a healthy lifestyle.”

Read more: Londoners Escape Worst of Inflation Crisis With Big Pay Hikes

UK Assets All Push Higher (8:11 a.m.)

UK trading is underway now and the pound has bounced a little bit, to move solidly above $1.24.

Stocks and gilts are also grinding out gains, led by retailers such as Ocado, and Primark's parent ABF. The latter reports earnings tomorrow.

UK Real Wages, China Holiday in Focus (7:55 a.m.)

Focus in the UK today turns to a report on real wages, ambulance strikes and the power squeeze amid freezing temperatures.

Globally, the spotlight will be on China, which saw Covid-related its Covid-related death toll topped more than 12,600 in the week before the Lunar New Year holiday.

Check out more top reads from today’s Five Things newsletter:

Ken Griffin’s Citadel churned out a record $16 billion in profit for clients last year

Hedge fund Elliott Investment Management has taken a substantial activist stake in Salesforce

European businesses need to unleash investments to keep up with US, China peers, Germany and France warned

Pound Starts Week Near $1.24 (7:30 a.m.)

The pound has enjoyed a good start to the week, and is currently trading close to $1.24. It hit the highest level since June in overnight trading.

With global stocks also trading in the green, the FTSE 100 may be eyeing up gains too, potentially setting up a fresh run at the record high that eluded it last week.

Good Morning (7:25 a.m.)

Good morning and welcome to today’s edition of City Latest. Stick with us as we bring you all the news and analysis vital to UK markets in just a moment.

