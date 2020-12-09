(Bloomberg) -- The pound fell after the U.K. and the European Union agreed to give Brexit trade negotiations until Sunday, with large gaps remaining between the two sides.

The new deadline comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held talks over dinner without a breakthrough.

Sterling fell as much as 0.6% to $1.3320 in early Asia trading after ending the New York session up 0.3% as the dinner continued.

“They are still talking so it’s not all over yet, so that limits the downside to an extent,” said Jeremy Stretch, head of G-10 currency research at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in London. “We need to see if there are signs of any wiggle room being given to the negotiators that may limit immediate downside.”

With only weeks remaining to reach an accord, many traders had pinned their hopes on the face-to-face meeting. Negotiations reached an impasse in recent days despite eight months of technical talks.

If a trade agreement isn’t struck by the end of year, the U.K. could face tariffs on exports to the bloc among many other damaging disruptions. The economy would suffer a near-term shock of around 1.5% of output, according to Bloomberg Economics.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.