Pound Drops as May Seen Failing to Get Brexit Votes: Inside G-10

(Bloomberg) -- The pound fell for an eighth day, the longest-losing streak since May, as reports circulated that Prime Minister Theresa May is losing support before Tuesday’s Brexit vote.

Sterling dropped 0.4% to 1.2970 after May failed to secure significant concessions from the European Union in the latest talks. She should put the vote on hold, the Times said. The Prime Minister is facing increasing pressure to resign with just two cabinet ministers backing her, the Telegraph reported

“We are now back in a situation where the inability to completely rule out a ‘hard’ Brexit on March 29, and suggestions that the only way May can win support for her deal is if she commits to resign soon thereafter are having an unsettling effect on GBP," said Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney

Spot desks in Asia sold GBP/USD to trigger large stop-loss and momentum sell stops layered under the Feb. 22 low of 1.2968, according to Asia-based FX traders. A lack of liquidity contributed to the steepness of the decline, they said

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.1% after falling 0.3% Friday following worse-than-exopected U.S. payroll data. Treasury 10-year yields were little changed at 2.64%

Some information comes from FX traders familiar with the transactions who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly

