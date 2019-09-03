Pound Drops Below $1.20 for First Time Since January 2017

The pound declined below $1.20 for the first time since January 2017 as Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened to call an election to deliver Brexit.

The currency fell for a fifth day against the dollar, sliding as much as 0.6% to $1.1994, and weakening against all its Group-of-10 peers.

Johnson is planning for a general election on Oct. 14 if he loses a crucial vote over a no-deal Brexit in Parliament this week, according to a senior U.K. official. A Bloomberg survey of strategists carried out last month saw an election as a better scenario for markets than a no-deal Brexit, with a vote seen pushing the currency down to $1.19 versus $1.10 on a crash exit.

“All focus will be on whether MPs table and pass a bill to extend the Brexit deadline,” said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. “The market isn’t taking any chances, selling GBP first and asking questions later.”

Sell stops below 1.2015 and stop entries below 1.2000 have been filled, according to a Europe-based trader, who asked not be identified he isn’t authorizied to speak publicly.

