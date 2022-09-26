(Bloomberg) -- The pound erased its earlier losses against the dollar, which at one point saw it hit a record low, to rise as much as 0.7%.

The reversal came amid speculation the Bank of England may make a statement on the sharp moves seen in currency and UK bond markets on Monday. Sky News reported that the central bank could do so on Monday.

The pound was up 0.2% at $1.0879 as of 2 p.m. London time. It earlier plunged almost 5% to $1.0350.

The BOE has yet to decide whether to make a statement on market conditions, but is watching the market closely, according to someone with knowledge of the situation.

