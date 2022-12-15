(Bloomberg) -- The pound extended losses and UK government bonds edged higher after the Bank of England slowed the pace of tightening, with two policy members even voting for rates to be left unchanged.

Cable fell as much as 1.1% to $1.2288 after the decision while the five-year gilt yield slipped 10 basis points to 3.20%. The BOE raised rates by 50 basis points following an unprecedented 75-basis point hike in November.

The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee split three ways on the decision as officials tried to balance the risk of inflation getting entrenched against squeezing too hard on growth, with the UK economy entering a recession.

“The voting split suggests that this is a dovish rate hike,” said Valentin Marinov, FX strategist at Credit Agricole. “The GBP could extend its recent correction lower as investors adjust their BOE rate expectations for 2023.”

Money-market traders pared rate-hike wagers, pricing interest rates will rise to 4.54% by August compared to 4.61% before Thursday’s decision.

The BOE’s decision comes a day after the Federal Reserve raised rates by a half point and signaled borrowing costs will probably head higher than investors expect next year. The European Central Bank is also expected to raise rates by 50 basis points later on Thursday.

Newfound Strength

The pound rose to a six-month high of $1.2444 earlier this week amid broad dollar weakness. The currency has soared around 20% since late September, when a selloff in UK markets drove it near parity against the greenback.

The BOE has been raising rates since December 2021 to tame soaring inflation that reached a 41-year high past 11% in October. Consumer-price growth cooled more than expected in November, raising the possibility that the worst of the cost-of-living squeeze is over.

“The recent fall in inflation no doubt played a role in the Bank of England feeling ready to reduce the pace of tightening to a 50 basis-point hike at its meeting today,” said Karen Ward, chief market strategist for EMEA at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

“However we are not convinced that the UK’s inflation troubles are clearly behind us, and therefore suspect the BOE is still some way away from ‘peak rates’,” she added.

--With assistance from Greg Ritchie.

(Updates with additional context throughout, adds analyst voice.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.