(Bloomberg) -- The pound rose to a seven-month high against the US dollar, extending a rally that’s seen the British currency outperform all of its major peers this year.

Sterling rose for a sixth straight day to $1.2840 on Friday, the highest level since August. It’s the only currency across the Group-of-10 that has bucked a bout of dollar strength in 2024.

Behind the pound’s outperformance lies a growing conviction that the Bank of England will trail the Federal Reserve in cutting interest rates this year, bolstering its appeal.

Pound Bulls Stand Their Ground, Unfazed by UK Dip Into Recession

Money markets see June as the most likely point when the Fed will start cutting rates. A first move by the BOE, however, is only seen coming in August, according to swaps pricing.

Bank of America strategists on Friday recommended investors buy the pound versus the dollar, saying it has room to strengthen given that timing. They also pointed to the more positive outlook for the UK economy.

“We expect the BOE to remain resolute in its current stance and reassured by recent consensus upgrades to UK growth,” strategists including Kamal Sharma wrote in a note. “This should provide a strong cyclical basis for GBP outperformance.”

