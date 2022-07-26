(Bloomberg) -- The pound is clinging on to $1.20, leading traders to watch if it can see out the month above key psychological levels.

Sterling has managed to recover from a slide to a two-year low below $1.18 earlier this month as risk sentiment improved. Analysts now see $1.19 as a make-or-break number for the pound to hold in the near term, which could offer some respite to the beleaguered currency.

That level is a support line on technical charts, drawn from a post-Brexit vote low hit in 2016. While the pound broke below $1.19 at the start of the pandemic in 2020 and again earlier this month, it has rebounded on both occasions.

“If we see a higher monthly close above $1.19, it would confirm the view that cable is bottoming within its longer-term downtrend,” said Roelof-Jan Van Den Akker, senior technical strategist at ING Groep NV in Amsterdam.

Holding the level at the end of July could trigger a short-term recovery above $1.22, which is the currency’s moving average over the past 50 days. Above that, there’s key technical resistance around $1.27.

“I would not be surprised to see higher prices into $1.26 in the coming weeks,” Van Den Akker said, adding that could lead to renewed pressure. “This would offer a selling opportunity.”

The Pound’s Woes Run Deep, Whether It’s Truss or Sunak in No. 10

On the other hand, failing to hold $1.19 at the end of the month would confirm a longer term downtrend, which would open the door to a further slide toward $1.05, a historic trough hit in 1985.

“In my opinion we will go there, but it will take years,” Van Den Akker said.

Either way, the pound’s level is still a far cry from the $1.35 it started the year. Concerns about a chronically weak UK economy have limited Bank of England interest-rate hikes compared to an aggressive Federal Reserve, supporting the dollar and leading investors to dump sterling.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.