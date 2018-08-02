(Bloomberg) -- The pound failed to get a boost even after the Bank of England raised interest rates on Thursday and flagged further increases.

While the currency almost erased its losses soon after the central bank raised its benchmark bank rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent in a surprise unanimous vote, it was driven lower in subsequent trading. Sterling failed to shake off its blues as money markets continued to price the next increase in September 2019 and policy makers said they saw inflation being contained within a 2 percent target through 2021.

“Some fairly optimistic assessments in there -- but this is all with rose-tinted glasses of a smooth Brexit adjustment,” said Viraj Patel, strategist at ING Groep NV. “That is currently not a view that everyone in the market shares -- so expect limited follow-through. The short-term political troubles for the pound remain.”

The pound traded 0.3 percent lower at $1.3091 soon after the decision. While strategists in the Bloomberg currency survey predict sterling to end the year higher at $1.3400, this forecast compares with a $1.4300 call as recently as April. The yield on benchmark 10-year gilts was one basis point lower at 1.37 percent.

BOE Governor Mark Carney’s press conference at 12:30 p.m. in London will be in focus next as markets gauge how much of an influence Brexit and ensuing trade wars have on policy.

