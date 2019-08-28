Pound Falls on Report Queen Could Be Asked to Suspend Parliament

(Bloomberg) -- The pound slid as the BBC reported that the Queen will be asked to suspend the U.K.’s Parliament days after lawmakers return to work.

Sterling was the worst performer among major currencies while U.K. government bonds rallied as the market reacted to the threat of a no-deal Brexit increasing. With the U.K. set to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, suspending Parliament would mean less time for lawmakers to attempt to block it.

“It just underscores the veil of uncertainty the pound is facing, the still non-negligible risk of no-deal Brexit and the vulnerability of the currency to negative headline news,” said Petr Krpata, a currency strategist at ING Groep NV.

The pound fell as much as 0.7% to $1.2199 and weakened 0.5% to 90.68 pence per euro. The yield on U.K. 10-year government bonds slipped two basis points to 0.48%.

Parliament is due to return from a summer break on Sept. 3. Under the plan by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government, all business would be suspended until a Queen’s speech on Oct. 14 kicks off a new parliamentary session, the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

“We expect euro-sterling to re-test the 0.9300 level in coming weeks, even going towards 0.95 if the stand off between PM Johnson and the U.K. parliament and the EU intensifies,” Krpata said.

To contact the reporters on this story: Charlotte Ryan in London at cryan147@bloomberg.net;Anooja Debnath in London at adebnath@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ven Ram at vram1@bloomberg.net, Neil Chatterjee

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.