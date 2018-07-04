(Bloomberg) -- The pound strengthened for a second day against the dollar ahead of data on the biggest sector of the U.K. economy.

Gilts were a touch lower before the nation’s services PMI, which is forecast to have remained steady at 54 last month. Money markets are pricing in a 64 percent chance of a Bank of England rate increase in August, compared with 61 percent on Tuesday.

“It will clearly be a key driver as it’s a significant variable in the rate debate,” said Jeremy Stretch, head of G-10 currency strategy at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. “While investors may struggle to avoid political risk ahead of Friday, a services outcome well away from consensus in either direction will impact policy expectations.”

Politics could come back into focus later in the session with Prime Minister Theresa May facing her usual weekly questions session in Parliament amid reports she faces a fresh showdown with her cabinet over plans to keep the U.K. closely tied to European Union rules for trading goods after Brexit. The Conservative leader aims to get her ministers to back her Brexit vision at a meeting Friday at her Chequers retreat.

The pound strengthened 0.2 percent to $1.3219 as of 8:07 a.m. London time. It was little changed at 88.32 pence per euro. The yield on U.K. 10-year government bonds was up one basis point to 1.255 percent.

