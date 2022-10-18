(Bloomberg) -- The pound strengthened following a report that the Bank of England may delay quantitative tightening to boost stability in gilt markets.

Sterling gained as much as 0.5% to $1.1410 after the Financial Times said BOE officials are likely to delay, judging that gilts had become very distressed in recent weeks. Pushing back the sale of bonds wouldn’t need a vote from the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, the report said.

A delay in quantitative tightening, along with the UK government’s reversal on its fiscal policies, may offer a reprieve for pension funds that had been trying to manage their exposure to a gilt selloff. Short sellers have said they’re reducing their positions.

“The BOE backtracking on QT is a welcome relief, but the issues are deeper,” said Patrick Bennett, strategist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. “Despite any changes taking place on the ground, there is a loss of external confidence in gilts and GBP that will not be easily recovered.”

Other risk assets rallied, with New Zealand’s dollar extending a gain to climb as much as 1.3% to 57.05 US cents. Australia’s dollar rose 0.6% to 63.31 cents, while S&P 500 futures at one stage rallied over 2%.

Pushing Back

The Bank of England had scheduled Oct. 31 as the start of its so-called quantitative tightening, having already pushed back from a plan to begin early in the month. It has nearly £840 billion ($956 billion) of gilt holdings, which grew during the quantitative easing it deployed during the recessions that followed the financial crisis and pandemic.

The central bank had said it intended to complete around 80 billion pounds of active sales in the next year -- not vast in issuance terms -- but analysts had been worried about the signal it would give to markets already struggling with a lack of investor confidence and a deterioration in liquidity.

Policymakers led by Governor Andrew Bailey always said they would be willing to change tack in times of market stress. Another postponement would be the latest sign the central bank is concerned by the state of bond market in the wake of a run on UK gilts following Prime Minister Liz Truss’s ill-fated fiscal plan.

Truss Sees UK Vision Dismantled as Rivals Fight for Her Job

The BOE on Friday ended its emergency bond-buying plan that it used to help prevent a fire sale of the gilts used in some pension fund strategies from cascading through markets. The bonds soared Monday after Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt reversed more of Truss’s tax cuts.

The BOE has already conducted so-called “passive” quantitative tightening, whereby maturing bonds are allowed to roll off the balance sheet, but the process is a slow and uneven one given the distribution of maturities compared to other central banks such as the Federal Reserve.

