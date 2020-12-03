(Bloomberg) -- The pound rallied to its strongest level this year buoyed by a broadly weaker U.S. dollar.

Sterling rose as much as 0.9% to $1.3486, pushing beyond a high touched in early September to reach the strongest since December 2019. The Bloomberg Dollar Index fell for a third day to the weakest since April 2018.

Hopes that the EU and U.K. can reach a deal as the Dec. 31 deadline nears have also contributed to the pound’s advance. The currency has rallied about 9% against the greenback since June, with traders taking cues from over four years of Brexit drama to conclude a last minute resolution is likely.

