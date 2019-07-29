(Bloomberg) -- The pound slid to its lowest level in more than two years as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped up preparations for a no-deal Brexit with just about three months left until the nation exits the European Union.

Sterling fell against all of its Group-of-10 peers as various members of Johnson’s top team took a tough stance, with Chancellor Sajid Javid saying he was stepping up Treasury preparations for a no-deal departure and top aide Michael Gove writing in the Sunday Times that the government was now “working on the assumption” the talks with the EU would fail.

“The pound is back on the defensive after a short-lived relief rally following the appointment of Boris Johnson as the new prime minister,” said Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at MUFG. “The promotion of hard Brexiteers to key cabinet positions is consistent with a government that will press hard to deliver Brexit at the end of October with or without a deal.”

Sterling is the worst performer in the Group-of-10 currencies this month on investors brace themselves for the risk of both a no-deal Brexit and a general election. Morgan Stanley sees the pound falling to as low as parity with the dollar under a no-deal Brexit scenario.

Sterling slid 0.4% to $1.2332 as of 9:05 a.m. in London, the lowest since March 2017. It weakened 0.3% to 90.15 pence per euro. The yield on U.K. 10-year government bonds fell two basis points to 0.67%.

A high-level Brexit cabinet is set to meet every day until the Oct. 31 deadline.

