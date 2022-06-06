(Bloomberg) -- The pound is shrugging off news that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a leadership vote later Monday on speculation that he may win the showdown.

Sterling surged as much as 0.7% against the dollar soon after news broke that the minimum threshold of letters from at least 54 MPs to trigger a no-confidence vote had been met. Tory rebels would need 180 votes to remove Johnson and prompt a leadership contest to choose the next prime minister. Bookmakers are offering long odds on Johnson’s ouster, suggesting their belief that such a scenario is unlikely.

While the spot market is nonplussed, there is some skittishness in options, with the term structure of volatility inverted over the short term and peaking over the two-week horizon. Even so, the implied volatility on that tenor is just around 10%, well-dwarfed by recent peaks. Meanwhile, the volatility skew shows a smirk, deep in favor of GBP/USD puts, suggesting that there is little faith in sterling’s resilience.

Despite its nonchalance so far, the pound has a lot to account for in terms of the UK’s spiraling inflation and the Bank of England’s glacial approach to bringing it under control.

NOTE: Ven Ram is a cross-asset strategist for Bloomberg’s Markets Live. The observations are his own and not intended as investment advice

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.