Pound Is Seen Falling 5% if U.K. Trade Talks With EU Go Nowhere

(Bloomberg) -- The pound, a barometer for markets through four years of Brexit twists and turns, will probably weaken by 5% if the U.K. and European Union fail to reach a trade agreement.

The currency may fall to $1.25 by the middle of next year, according to a Bloomberg survey of nine strategists, as the disruption exacerbates economic damage from the pandemic. Sterling was little changed at $1.3191 as of 4:38 p.m on Monday in London.

“The prospect of a no-deal exit still involves a substantial decline in sterling’s value, as the fragile U.K. economy experiences another downside shock that can’t be met with wide-sweeping fiscal stimulus measures, and is likely to involve negative rates from the Bank of England,” said Simon Harvey, a foreign-exchange analyst at Monex Europe.

Leaving with no agreement at all would bring additional difficulties to businesses in the form of new trade barriers and quotas. The U.K. economy is already under strain, with growth further below its pre-crisis levels than any other Group-of-Seven economy.

That said, the results were less pessimistic than data gathered from a similar survey in June, which showed respondents expected the pound to slump to $1.18 if there’s no deal. A survey in August 2019 suggested the currency would fall to $1.10, the weakest in more than three decades.

This time around, pound investors have been holding their nerves. They’ve pushed the currency up about 2% so far this quarter, even as time runs out for U.K. and EU parliaments to ratify any deal before a transition period ends on Dec. 31. Bets on volatility in the next week have climbed as the negotiations continue.

Priced In

A deal is still the base case scenario, with respondents seeing a 70% chance of some form of agreement. If it comes to pass, the currency could rise another 2.5% to $1.35, a level not see since the end of 2019.

The increase, however, would be relatively muted because a Brexit deal has been largely priced in. So-called butterfly options over one month -- revealing traders’ demand for hedging against large price swings -- are well below their year-to-date average. A Bloomberg options pricing model suggests about a 25% chance of a sharp shift above $1.40 or below $1.26 in a year’s time.

“Upside from a bare-bones trade deal should be more limited, especially given the sharp deterioration that has taken place in U.K. fundamentals in response to the COVID shock,” said Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at MUFG. “Effective COVID vaccines could prove more important in determining if pound gains can be sustained in 2021.”

The Bloomberg survey included responses from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Commerzbank AG, Credit Agricole SA, Deutsche Bank AG, Monex Europe, MUFG Bank, Rabobank, Royal Bank of Canada and Saxo Bank.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.