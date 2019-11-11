(Bloomberg) -- The pound rallied on increased conviction the Conservatives will win December’s election after Brexit champion Nigel Farage pledged not to fight the ruling party.

The currency rose the most in more than three weeks after Farage, whose Brexit Party could have split votes for the Conservatives, said he wanted to prevent a second Brexit referendum and pledged to fight opposition parties.

The pound has rebounded to near $1.29 since hitting a near three-year low in September, on the back of Prime Minister Boris Johnson finally managing to secure a Brexit deal. For now markets are fixated on the Dec. 12 election and ignoring most other developments, with volatility rising as the vote comes into view.

“This means the market will price Conservatives getting a majority at this stage,” said Jordan Rochester, a strategist at Nomura International Plc. “This is ‘pound higher by 1% today’ sort of stuff.”

The pound climbed nearly 1% to $1.2898, the biggest gain since Oct. 17. The currency gained 0.6% to 85.70 pence per euro after touching the strongest level in six months.

--With assistance from Anooja Debnath.

To contact the reporter on this story: Charlotte Ryan in London at cryan147@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Dobson at pdobson2@bloomberg.net, William Shaw, Neil Chatterjee

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.