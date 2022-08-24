(Bloomberg) --

An option model on the pound shows there’s a high probability of the currency dropping to a 37-year low.

The measure is indicating a 60% probability that the pound will fall to $1.14 by the end of the year, which would be the lowest since 1985. The Bloomberg model uses volatility data and economist forecasts to calculate implied currency levels in the future.

With the economy hurtling toward recession, energy prices continuing to skyrocket and uncertainty hanging over who will be the next prime minister, there’s a long list of reason to be bearish on the British pound. The currency has lost 12% against the dollar this year and traded near $1.17 on Wednesday.

“We expect GBP/USD to hit $1.13 by year-end reflecting both the European energy crisis and growth outlook as well as the relative terms of trade weighing on the cross,” said Kristoffer Kjaer Lomholt, an FX strategist at Danske Bank in Copenhagen.

A fall to $1.14 would represent a 3.2% decline from the pound’s current level.

Sam Zief, head of global FX strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank, said in an interview this week that $1.14 is “absolutely within reach if gas prices continue to do what they are doing.”

In early 1985, the pound fell as low as $1.05 amid broad weakness in other currencies against the dollar. The market turmoil raised calls by France, Germany and other countries for coordinated action. This eventually led to the signing of the Plaza Accord, which led to a depreciation of the US currency.

