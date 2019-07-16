(Bloomberg) -- The pound fell the most among major currencies, approaching its 2019 low, as the contenders for U.K. prime minister doubled down on demands to renegotiate the Brexit deal.

Sterling fell to a six-month low against the euro and is at the weakest ever for the time of year against the dollar, as Brexit negotiations appeared to turn more hostile. Both leadership contenders Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have said the so-called backstop plan to avoid a hard border in Ireland, considered essential by Brussels, would need to be scrapped.

The pound is struggling after a strong start to the year, hitting a two-year low versus the dollar earlier this month and suffering a record run of weekly losses against the euro. The next U.K. prime minister will be named next week, with the end-October Brexit deadline looming.

“The pound weakness is a reaction to the two prime minister contenders opposing the Irish backstop, which dramatically reduces the chance for a Brexit with a deal,” said Thu Lan Nguyen, a currency strategist at Commerzbank AG. “So this leaves only two options, no-deal Brexit, or no Brexit. As both Johnson and Hunt have made clear they want Brexit, chances of a no-deal Brexit are rising.”

The U.K. currency slipped 0.5% to $1.2457 by 10:17 a.m. in London, taking its total decline so far this month to 1.9%. It weakened 0.3% to 90.23 pence per euro, having touched the lowest since Jan. 11, and also fell against the Swiss franc to the weakest since August 2017.

Money markets moved to price in a 50% chance of a Bank of England interest-rate cut in 2019 because of the risk of the U.K. crashing out of the European Union, as the politics outweighed better-than-expected labor market data. U.K. government bonds outperformed German bunds, with yields falling two basis points to 0.78%.

A meeting of Brexit negotiators last week was one of the most difficult of the last three years, according to European officials, as they brace for talks to become more hostile under the next British government. Johnson and Hunt appeared to toughen their rhetoric in a debate late on Monday about the Irish backstop. Both have long said they want it renegotiated but last night they further limited their room for compromise.

