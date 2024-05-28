(Bloomberg) -- The pound is nearing its strongest level in years against two of its major counterparts as traders ratchet up bets that the Bank of England will keep interest rates on hold for longer than peers.

The British currency is inching toward a 16-year high against Japan’s yen, and is close to its strongest against the euro since August 2022. The currency is also about 1% away from hitting a 10-month high versus the dollar.

Hedge funds and other leveraged investors turned bullish on the pound in the week ended last Tuesday, the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission show. Just two weeks earlier, those accounts were the most bearish on the currency since December 2021. Speculative traders also flipped to positive on the currency last week for the first time this month.

Investors have returned to betting on a stronger pound on the view that UK interest rates will stay higher than in most other G-10 countries, with the BOE set to lag behind other central banks in easing. That’s boosted a view that the pound will continue to offer an attractive carry, a term used to describe the extra income on higher-yielding currencies.

The latest positioning data highlighted “continued appetite for carry in a market where volatility remains exceptionally low,” Derek Halpenny, head of FX research at MUFG, wrote in a note.

The pound is already on course for its best month against the dollar since November, and has been the best performing G-10 currency versus the greenback all year.

The catalyst to buy the pound in recent days has been a the view that the BOE will hold off from cutting interest rates until after a UK election in July, and may deliver just one interest rate cut this year. Data last week showed a slower-than-expected cooling in UK inflation, and traders have pushed back wagers on the first cut until November.

In contrast, the European Central Bank is widely expected to begin cutting rates next month. The bank shouldn’t rule out lowering borrowing costs again in July, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said Monday.

