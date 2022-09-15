(Bloomberg) --

As Britain’s competitive trade advantage diminishes, some strategists are arguing that the pound faces more losses, this time against the euro.

Even as the pound’s 15% fall against the dollar this year has made UK exports cheaper, it has done little to improve competitiveness against its trading partners, and has made the currency less attractive on the basis of labor costs, said Adam Cole, head of currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets in London.

Based on this, he says the pound looks overvalued and expects more weakness. His forecast is for the euro to trade at 91 pence in early 2023, from around 87 pence at the moment. Against the dollar, RBC is targeting $1.04 in the first quarter of next year, compared with $1.15 now.

“With the fall in the nominal exchange rate, the competitive advantage that the UK has gained from that has basically been squandered by the rapid growth of wage costs in the UK relative to the rest of the world, because our productivity has been so poor,” Cole said.

The pound has been battered this year, suffering its worst annual fall against the dollar since 2016, when the UK voted to leave the European Union. The pound’s 3% losses against the single currency have been relatively muted, given that both currencies are weak versus the greenback.

Deutsche Bank AG also highlighted Britain’s weak trade situation, in a controversial note this month. “We estimate trade-weighted sterling would need to fall by a further 15% to bring the UK’s deficit back to its 10-year average,” wrote Shreyas Gopal, a currency strategist at the bank.

