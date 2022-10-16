(Bloomberg) -- The pound rose in early Asia trading as investor confidence was bolstered by expectations that more of Prime Minister Liz Truss’s package of unfunded tax cuts may be reversed.

Sterling gained as much as 0.6% to $1.1243. The newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, said in a BBC interview on Sunday that nothing is “off the table” when it came to potentially abandoning more of the premier’s planned measures.

“It does indicate that they are moving back to some degree of fiscal probity and employing a slightly more prudent fiscal outlook,” said Peter Kinsella, global head of FX strategy at Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA in London. The government’s steps should be enough to “stabilize” the currency before the announcement of the medium-term fiscal plan at the end of the month, he added.

The pound has whipsawed as rumors about a potential swathe of U-turns from the Treasury took hold. It surged as much as 2.5% against the dollar on Thursday as reports of widespread changes trickled in, before falling 1.4% on Friday after a lackluster press conference from Truss that contained little new.

Truss Faces Market Judgment as BOE Exit Leaves UK Exposed

Still, the pound remains vulnerable. The end of the Bank of England’s emergency bond-buying program on Friday could risk further ructions in the gilt market, with uncertainty persisting over the extent to which liability-driven investment funds have recovered from the impact of the spike in bond yields.

While volatile, the currency has nevertheless recovered near to levels seen before the government unveiled its fiscal plans on Sept. 23, which analysts attribute in part to the BOE’s interventions in the bond market that staved off the risk of broader financial instability.

