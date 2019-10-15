(Bloomberg) -- The pound climbed toward a three-month high after European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier rekindled optimism for a Brexit deal before the week is out.

Sterling is leading gains among of Group-of-10 currencies, after Barnier said a deal is possible this week but talks remain tough. Options prices showed that investors are positioning for further wider swings in the U.K. currency, with one-week implied volatility in the pound-dollar pair trading higher for a fourth day.

The currency has swung between gains and losses as traders reposition for what could be a swift and brutal move in the currency when the outcome of this week’s negotiations becomes clear. Time is running out for negotiators to present a legal text to Thursday’s meeting of European leaders, though there is already speculation an emergency summit could be held next week, amid fears of a hard Brexit on Oct. 31.

“Anything right now from U.K. or EU officials that points to a deal and points to a deal now will shoot the pound higher,” said Neil Jones, head of currency sales at Mizuho Bank Ltd. Still, “there is doubt over whether there is sufficient time to put a deal together this week, which will limit the pound gains.”

Hedge funds and asset managers have been paring their bets on a weaker pound, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Sterling rose as much as 0.7% to $1.2698, approaching Friday’s peak of $1.2707, the highest level since July 1. It gained 0.4% to 87.14 pence per euro, after earlier touching the strongest level versus the common currency since May 15.

