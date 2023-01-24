(Bloomberg) -- 8:52 a.m. Here’s a sobering moring read from Philip Aldrick about the state of Britain’s health service. With the NHS in the grip of another crisis, Phil says that:

“Policy makers are facing a brutal reality: either taxes are raised, free NHS services are cut, other government departments are effectively scrapped — or Britain’s health service breaks.’’

Read More: Britain’s NHS Black Hole Is Devouring the Whole Country

8:36 a.m. Here’s the latest news on the UK’s effort to cut electricity demand from Bloomberg’s Rachel Morison — some homes are being requested to turn down power demand on Tuesday evening as the National Grid will seek to cut about 300 megawatts of demand for three half hour periods between 4:30 and 6 p.m., according to its website. It earlier called off its request for three coal-fired units to get ready to generate to help ease the power squeeze.

Read More: UK Homes Prepare to Turn Down Power for Second Day as Wind Fades

8:08 a.m. Despite the dour deficit data, the pound remains just below $1.24 and near a seven-month high as UK trading gets underway. The FTSE 100 has lost its opening gains and is now trading on the back foot.

Over in Europe, focus is on comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who said the institution will do everything necessary to return inflation to its goal, pointing to more “significant” interest-rate increases at coming meetings.

Check out more top reads from today’s Five Things newsletter:

Ford plans to trim about 3,200 jobs across Europe

The US Justice Department is poised to sue Google regarding its dominance over the digital advertising market

The US confronts China over evidence suggesting some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance to Russia’s war effort in Ukraine

7:51 a.m. The cost of subsidizing gas and electricity has also taken its toll on the government’s finances. In December alone, the bill amounted to £7 billion — of that, £1.9 billion was a direct cost-of-living transfer to households and £5 billion was the money spent on an energy price-cap for consumers.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said in a statement:

“We are helping millions of families with the cost of living, but we must also ensure that our level of debt is fair for future generations. We have already taken some tough decisions to get debt falling, and it is vital that we stick to this plan.”

7:43 a.m. One key driver of the UK government’s soaring debt costs is the fact that about a quarter of all UK government bonds are linked to the retail price index of inflation, which has surged to its highest level in decades.

Almost £14 billion of those payments went directly to index-linked debt. Inflation affects debt costs with a two-month lag, meaning December bore the brunt of a surge in the RPI in October to a peak of 14.2%.

7:35 a.m. Good morning and welcome to today’s edition of City Latest. We start with data that showed the UK government sank deeper into debt in December, sending the budget deficit to a record £27.4 billion. That’s almost triple the shortfall a year earlier, and well above economist forecasts for £17.3 billion, colleagues Phil Aldrick and Tom Rees report. Soaring interest payments and the cost of energy support were the key contributors to the ballooning deficit.

Read more: UK Deficit Soars to Record as Inflation Boosts Debt Payments

(Adds latest post.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.