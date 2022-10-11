(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey set the stage for a further US asset selloff on Wednesday after warning fund managers they have until the end of this week to wind up positions before the central bank halts its market support.

Traders and investors reacted quickly by sending Treasury yields higher and US stocks lower. No asset class was spared as the risk-off sentiment quickly took hold. But the pound took the brunt of the losses, by paring an earlier advance and sinking 1% to trade below 1.10 versus the dollar for the first time Sept. 29.

The selling is far from over, investors said.

“We warned this morning in our note that the BoE’s actions to expand its backstop reeked of desperation and that ultimately if they did commit the expiration date of Friday, the pound bears will have their way,” said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe. “Their hard stance on taking away the support mechanism is doing the pound no favors.”

Harvey said the pound will have to plunge further if volatility persists and yields on UK gilts remain within the 4-5% range before it becomes attractive to investors.

The UK 30-year yield rose for a seventh day Tuesday, the longest streak since Aug. 24, closing at 4.799% after the BOE earlier in the session expanded the range of its bond-buying program to include inflation-linked debt to avert what it called a “fire sale” that threatens financial stability.

Most of the advance came before Bailey said in Washington that fund managers only “had three days left now.”

Read more: Market Chaos Throws Doubt on BOE Plan to Flip to Bond Sales

“There’s a risk” turmoil in the UK’s gilt market could force the BoE to backtrack on its plans, said Bipan Rai, head of foreign-exchange strategy at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. “The BoE is in a tough spot because they have to balance it’s inflation mandate with financial stability risks,” said Rai. “Bailey’s comments suggest that he’s more comfortable with financial stability risks here.”

Ian Lyngen, head of US rate strategy at BMO Capital Markets went further - the volatility is now spreading beyond the UK. he Treasuries selloff means investors are bracing for a “poor opening in gilts.”

“The type of stress we are seeing in a core market [UK] within the global financial system is deeply worrying for policy makers around the world,” he sai. “The stress and dislocation we are seeing in UK gilts is not healthy for other markets.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.