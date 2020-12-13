(Bloomberg) -- The pound climbed after Brexit talks were extended. Stock traders will watch the start of U.S. equity futures trading as the first American vaccines are deployed and investors weigh the latest development for a stimulus bill.

The pound was about 1% higher against the dollar as the U.K. and European Union said they will continue talking about a trade agreement. Meantime, the first deliveries of Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccines are scheduled for Monday morning. A bipartisan group of lawmakers will unveil a $908 billion pandemic relief bill the same day, although there is “no guarantee” Congress will pass it, a key negotiator said.

“It’s impossible to know whether the UK/EU decision to blast through another Brexit ‘deadline’ today means a deal has become more likely or whether both sides believe that a no deal is the end destination but just want to show that they are doing all they can to avoid it,” wrote Paul Dales, chief U.K. economist at Capital Economics.

On the virus front, the head of the U.S. government’s vaccination drive said as much as 80% of the population could be given the shot by next summer, putting “herd immunity” within reach. In New York City, the positive-test rate remained higher than the 5% benchmark that leads to virus-related restrictions. Germany will enter a hard lockdown from Wednesday with non-essential stores shuttered, employers urged to close workplaces and school children encouraged to stay home.

Here are some key events coming up:

Tuesday brings China industrial production and retail sales data for November.

The Federal Reserve meets Tuesday and Wednesday, with markets widely expecting fresh guidance on its continued asset purchases.

Policy decisions from the Bank of England and central banks in Mexico, Switzerland and Indonesia are due Thursday. Japan and Russia announce decisions Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% on Friday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 were little changed on Friday.

Hang Seng futures dipped 0.3% on Friday.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index were little changed on Friday.

Currencies

The yen was at 104.10 per dollar.

The offshore yuan held at 6.5381 per dollar.

The pound rose 1.1% to $1.3367.

The euro bought $1.2134, up 0.2%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries ended last week at 0.90%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.5% to $46.57 a barrel on Friday.

Gold was at $1,839.85 an ounce.

