(Bloomberg) -- The pound surged through $1.40 for the first time in nearly three years, as investors bet the U.K.’s rapid vaccine rollout will help pave the way for a reopening of the economy this year.

Sterling is headed for a sixth week of gains after the U.K. hit its target of immunizing its top four priority groups, including the over 70s, by Feb. 15. That progress could enable the country to ease its coronavirus measures, which contributed to last year’s recession, the worst since 1709.

Investors have now pared back expectations for the Bank of England to cut interest rates below 0%, even though the institution has encouraged banks to prepare for such an eventuality. The likes of ING Groep NV are still bullish on the pound, expecting it to finish the year above $1.50.

Sterling rose 0.2% to $1.4005, its highest level since April 2018. It was at 86.69 pence per euro.

