(Bloomberg) -- The pound climbed a third day to its highest level in over two years as optimism the U.K. and European Union may reach a trade deal coincided with a weakening dollar.

Sterling rose as much as 0.7% to $1.3549, surpassing a high recorded on Dec. 4 to reach its strongest level since May 2018. Bloomberg’s gauge of the greenback fell a third day, the longest run in about two weeks, as risk sentiment improved.

The pound has been beholden to the twists and turns of Brexit trade negotiations as the year-end deadline for the U.K. and the EU to reach a deal nears. The currency’s realized volatility in the last week was the highest among its Group-of-10 peers.

