(Bloomberg) -- The pound climbed toward a two-month high, amid broad dollar weakness, even as headlines out of an informal European Union summit suggested a Brexit compromise still remains far away.

Sterling slipped Wednesday evening as leaders from both sides struck a harsher tone when they met face to face, with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker saying the U.K. is still “far away” from reaching a deal. The EU summit in Salzburg kicked off with both sides saying time is running out to reach an accord but neither offering a way out of the deadlock.

“The noise leading up to the summit has been pound-positive, with reports that the EU will give the U.K. a favorable deal and drop some demands regarding the Irish border issue,” said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Gain Capital Group in London. “However, we remain on the lookout for a “sudden” shift in tone from the EU and a not-so-favorable outcome for the U.K. from this summit.”

Investors will also be looking out for retail-sales figures due at 9:30 a.m., after the British currency rallied on Wednesday’s data showing an unexpected pickup in inflation. Still, the retail-sales report is unlikely to have a market impact given the focus on the EU summit, according to Nomura International Plc analyst Jordan Rochester.

The pound gained 0.3 percent to $1.3178, and was little changed against the euro at 88.79 pence. The yield on U.K. 10-year government bonds held steady at 1.61 percent, after climbing eight basis points over the previous three days.

