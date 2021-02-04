(Bloomberg) -- The pound is behaving like a “risk-on imposter,” making it vulnerable to a reversal in sentiment.

That’s the view of strategists at HSBC Holdings Plc, including Dominic Bunning, who say the relationship between sterling and risk sentiment has strengthened since Covid-19 roiled markets last year. As a result, it’s now performing much like traditional high-beta peers, such as the New Zealand, Australian and Canadian dollars and emerging-market currencies. An asset with a high beta tends to rise and fall more than the overall market.

The pound’s “role as a risk-on currency is not well deserved,” they said. “Our base case is that GBP underperforms G-10 FX this year as its weaker domestic drivers start to dominate the spurious risk-on behavior that has driven it to more elevated levels in recent months.”

Among Group-of-10 counterparts, the pound is the second-best performer behind the greenback this year. It rose the most in a week Thursday, rebounding from a drop of as much as 0.6%, after the Bank of England said it does not intend to send a signal that negative rates are coming -- a move that would likely weaken the currency. The central bank also noted the economy is heading for a rapid rebound amid a bold vaccination effort.

“In fairness, GBP does have a slightly lower correlation with equities than other ‘risk-on’ currencies and some recent strength may be a reflection of relative vaccination speeds, not just risk,” HSBC strategists said. “Even so, GBP’s elevated correlation to risk appetite may become a hindrance as and when more focus is placed on idiosyncratic drivers of FX.”

Currencies like the loonie, Aussie and kiwi have strong positive correlations with other risky assets, such as equities. Also, variables including higher exports, growth rates and inflation help drive their performance. The pound scores well on inflation, but lags in the other categories, they said.

