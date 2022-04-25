(Bloomberg) -- The pound is likely to slide to levels not seen since the early months of the pandemic as there’s at least a fifty-fifty chance of a recession in the U.K., according to Standard Bank.

“The dark clouds of recession are starting to hang over many advanced countries right now, but it seems to us that the U.K. is at greater risk than most,” wrote Steven Barrow, a currency strategist, in a note to clients. The pound fell 1% Monday to near $1.27, and Barrow anticipates a slump to a $1.20-$1.25 range in the coming months.

The comments come after the International Monetary Fund warned that Britain’s inflationary shock is the “worst of the two worlds,” since it faces both a tight labor market as seen in the U.S. as well as Europe’s energy crisis. The pound was already under pressure after a raft of reports from purchasing managers’ data to consumer confidence suggested that the economic recovery in the U.K. is faltering.

For Barrow, the fallout from Brexit is making the U.K. particularly vulnerable to global inflation. Poor trade performance looks to have “greater permanence” in the U.K., while lower labor supply from European Union countries is exacerbating wage pressures.

The U.K. government “might be repeating the mistakes of the post global financial crisis period” by tightening fiscal policy too rapidly, he wrote. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has acknowledged rate-setters have to walk a difficult path between tackling inflation and potentially triggering a recession.

Barrow’s currency recommendations would have returned 13.8% so far this year, he said. Options traders have also turned more bearish on the pound, with growing bets on a fall in coming months and the cost of hedging volatility surging.

