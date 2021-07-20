(Bloomberg) -- The pound extended its losing streak versus the euro to five days, set for the longest run since September, amid dovish signals from the Bank of England and a global risk-off mood. Sterling fell after BOE policy maker Jonathan Haskel indicated Monday that he remains opposed to paring back stimulus, while his colleague Catherine Mann warned against tightening policy prematurely. If equities continue to underperform, Societe Generale strategist Kenneth Broux sees the pound weakening to as much as 0.87 pence per euro, a level last seen in May.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.