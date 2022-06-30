(Bloomberg) -- The pound is headed for its worst quarter against the US dollar since the global financial crisis as the UK’s economic outlook turns increasingly dire. Sterling has slid about 7.5% over the last three months, its biggest rout since 2009. While the greenback has gained against all its major peers over that period, the UK’s cost-of-living crisis is prompting a more cautious stance from Bank of England officials, leaving sterling vulnerable as the Federal Reserve raises rates swiftly.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.