(Bloomberg) -- The British pound was quoted lower as Monday trading got underway in the Asia-Pacific as wrangling over the U.K.’s post-Brexit future continued and the coronavirus remained at the forefront of investor concerns, while the dollar was quoted higher against the the yen as Congressional negotiators looked to pave the way for up a possible vote Sunday on U.S. pandemic relief measures.

The British pound fell around 0.4% to $1.3470 as markets awaited news on the outcome of trade talks between Britain and the European Union, while the shadow of new pandemic-related lockdowns in the U.K. also weighed on the outlook.

The dollar was up 0.1% to around 103.39 yen with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaking to House Republicans early Sunday afternoon on the framework of the emerging stimulus deal.

